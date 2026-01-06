The show must go on...but for Queen, the touring will not

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 06: (L-R) Singer Adam Lambert, guitarist Brian May, and drummer Roger Taylor of Queen + Adam Lambert perform at Madison Square Garden on August 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

For the past decade, Queen + Adam Lambert have kept the legacy of Freddie Mercury alive with massive, stadium-shaking world tours. But all good things must come to an end, and it looks like the band has officially played their final full-scale tour.

Iconic rock band done with touring: ‘We are all getting old’ https://t.co/RF9bVunzZo — syracuse.com (@syracusedotcom) December 27, 2025

The news comes directly from Anita Dobson, wife of legendary guitarist Brian May, who recently confirmed to the press that the days of the band hitting the road are over.

They’re not going to go on the road again...they will do little bits and bobs, but they won’t do those big tours. We are all getting old. — Anita Dobson via The Mirror

It is a blunt reality check, but an understandable one. Brian May is now 78 and Roger Taylor is 76. When you consider May has battled a few health issues recently, including a minor stroke, the grueling schedule of a global tour is simply too much to ask of them anymore.

While this marks the end of an era, we have to give it up to them for keeping the magic going for so long. They could have easily packed it in decades ago, but instead, they found a new voice in Adam Lambert and brought those iconic songs to a whole new generation. While we might still see them pop up for a one-off charity gig or special appearance, the days of seeing the “Rhapsody Tour” roll into town are likely behind us.

Thanks for the memories!

©2026 Cox Media Group