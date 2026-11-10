Sir Paul McCartney is now the 3rd richest musician in the world

Paul McCartney: The musician has earned billionaire status, according to Forbes magazine. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

I know, your first question was the same as ours...

If Paul is the 3rd richest, who are #1 and #2?

Well, the top spot goes to Jay-Z with a net worth of $2.8 billion. Sitting at #2 is Taylor Swift, with a net worth of $2 billion.

Sir Paul McCartney takes the #3 spot with a net worth of $1.4 billion.

In addition to being a Beatle and the value of the music catalog, Paul also owns real estate in The Hamptons and the UK, as well as a very valuable art collection.

In addition to all that net worth, he also owns a publishing company called MPL Communications. In it, he controls his own solo music catalog, he also owns Buddy Holly’s music catalog, the musical “Grease” and quite a few Christmas classics like “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” and “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.”

Read more about the world’s wealthiest musicians at Forbes.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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