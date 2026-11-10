Sir Paul McCartney is now the 3rd richest musician in the world

The musician has earned billionaire status, according to Forbes magazine.

I know, your first question was the same as ours...

If Paul is the 3rd richest, who are #1 and #2?

Well, the top spot goes to Jay-Z with a net worth of $2.8 billion. Sitting at #2 is Taylor Swift, with a net worth of $2 billion.

Sir Paul McCartney takes the #3 spot with a net worth of $1.4 billion.

In addition to being a Beatle and the value of the music catalog, Paul also owns real estate in The Hamptons and the UK, as well as a very valuable art collection.

In addition to all that net worth, he also owns a publishing company called MPL Communications. In it, he controls his own solo music catalog, he also owns Buddy Holly’s music catalog, the musical “Grease” and quite a few Christmas classics like “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” and “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.”

Read more about the world’s wealthiest musicians at Forbes.