Someone bought George Harrison’s 60+ year old toast for big bucks

If The Beatles owned it, touched it, ate it or signed it, chances are it’s worth big bucks to someone. While some things are cool to display, like an autographed guitar or movie poster, some things to put on display lack that “WoW” factor.

For example, how about a piece of George Harrison’s toast from the ‘60s? Yep, partly eaten toast that’s 60+ years old.

A passionate Beatles collector paid an undisclosed amount for it. However, this same piece of toast sold for $94,800 back in 1991. Granted, back then, that toast also included a love letter from John Lennon to his ex-wife Cynthia.

So, what’s the story behind this toasts and where did it come from? According to People, a 15-year-old fan named Sue Houghton was visiting George’s family home many years ago. She saw he left the crust of the toast on his plate, so she put it in her pocket. Little did she know way back then that we would have ebay and people spend tons of money on really weird things, an entrepreneur in the making!

Sue added it to her scrapbook with the caption, “Piece of George’s breakfast. 2-8-63.”

So, what did George have to say about the toast? George actually commented about the authenticity of the toast back in 1992 and jokingly said, “I ate all my toast! I never left any!”



