Stallone's 'Tulsa King' drops season 2 trailer

Paramount+ just dropped the official trailer to the second season of Sylvester Stallone's hit Tulsa King.

The footage, set to season 2 cameo star Jelly Roll's unreleased song "Get By," picks up where the first season left off: Stallone's Dwight has apparently beaten a potentially long jail sentence and is back making money moves.

"We're building something that's eventually gonna allow us to go legit," he tells his crew.

The streaming service teases, "but just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim."

The Kansas City mob comes calling, in the form of Bill Bevilaqua, played by Marvel movie tough guy Frank Grillo. "You're an outsider. Tulsa is mine," he warns.

There's also static from a powerful local businessman, Cal Thresher, played another veteran character actor — and Yellowstone heavy — Neal McDonough.

The producers tease, "Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York."

The show also stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

The sophomore season kicks off Sept. 15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.