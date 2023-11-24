Stephanie Stanton | Honoree for November 24th, 2023

Stephanie was nominated by her Ex Husband, Joseph, who shared how “Stephanie has been an oncology nurse for 20 years. She has dedicated her career to helping cancer patients and their family members cope with a terrible disease.

In my opinion being an oncology nurse takes a special person. They see the patients over a long period of time. They get to know the person and the families. The loss of a patient hits home every time.”

Stephanie, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card for Twin Peaks Restaurant.

