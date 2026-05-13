Steve Trevino’s comedy is real life and he says stand up is safe because “AI writes terrible jokes” Steve Trevino is currently doing his “Family Man” tour. We caught up with Steve to discuss the tour, AI and more. You can watch our conversation here.

If you’re married, have ever been married or ever considered getting married, then you will appreciate what Steve Trevino does during his comedy act. The man who refers to his wife as “Captain Evil” and named one of his specials “I Speak Wife” has a knack for taking the everyday struggles of married couples and make you laugh at it, because you know you’ve been there before.

We recently caught up with Steve to talk about his new “Family Man” tour, AI and a lot more. As you would expect from a comedian, our conversation started with some joking around about how I normally speak with Rock stars. Although Steve is certainly a Rock star of comedians.

We delved into how people will often approach him, explaining to him that they can do what he does. Steve explained the time it took to develop his act and talent. He freely admitted that at the outset of his career he “Wasn’t very good.” Having followed Steve’s career for a while, I am convinced his success is because of his relatability. Being his 2014 special was named “Relatable,” I’m fairly sure he realizes that too. His response to me when we discussed that was to term it “Realism.” “I portray my life very honest and very real. I mean the good, the bad, the ugly. I always say that me and my wife are perfectly imperfect.”

Watching our conversation back, I was struck by how Steve was able to discuss serious topics but to be able to bring humor into it as well. This is where we got into a bit about Steve’s tour. He explained they will be filming the show in August. Between then and now he will be tightening up the show. I also couldn’t help but keep referring to parts of his previous shows. It was at this point in our conversation that Steve gave an example of how a real-life event not only made it to his act, but how his wife knew when it happened that he would add it to the show. We even spoke about the progression of his shows. There was “I Speak Wife” and “Simple Man” and now “Family Man.”

Steve’s act makes him feel like a friend that most likely you haven’t met. But he is a very real down-to-earth guy. We discussed how comedy is his job. We also spoke about how the first time he and I spoke, a publicist set it up. Since then, we have met and he even gave me his cell number. When I saw he was going on tour, my only way to reach him was his own number. That isn’t how things usually work. Yet when I texted him to ask about setting up an interview, he not only helped me do it, but made sure he thanked me as well. That thanks is part of him being genuine.

The tour will be hitting Austin, Tampa, Long Island just to name a few stops. You can find all the dates and places Steve will be here. Steve also spoke about being a real family man, he keeps his tour to Friday and Saturday nights and also tries to make it so the family can travel together.