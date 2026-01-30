Steven Landry|Honoree for January 30th, 2026

Steven Landry was nominated by his neighbor Mindi who said, “He’s a detective for Apopka City and he deals with the worst of the worst crimes. He’s amazing. ” Steven also added, “It has been an honor to serve the City of Apopka since 2008 with the police department, and within the Criminal Investigations Division since 2011. Most recently, I was transferred to the Professional Standards Division in November, and I’m excited to continue serving our community in this new role.”

Steven, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card to Marlow’s Tavern.

