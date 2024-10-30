Stevie Nicks teams up with Jason Kelce for a Christmas duet

Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce FILE PHOTO: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after announcing his retirement from the NFL at NovaCare Complex on March 04, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

By Jay Edwards

Never in a million years did I imagine seeing former Eagles star Jason Kelce’s name next to Stevie Nicks name when it comes to music. However, I was wrong, because a Christmas duet is on the way.

The Fleetwood Mac singer sang with Jason Kelce on Jason’s upcoming holiday album called “A Philly Special Christmas Party.”

According to American Songwriter, Jason said, “it was pretty crazy to actually be on a track with Stevie Nicks... the fact that I’m singing with her, this legend, is pretty unreal.”

Kelce had teased the collaboration earlier this month with a photo of he and Nicks in the studio, but he’s remained pretty quiet about which song they sang together.

“A Philly Special Christmas Party” is set to drop on November 22nd.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!