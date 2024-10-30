Stevie Nicks teams up with Jason Kelce for a Christmas duet

Jason Kelce FILE PHOTO: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after announcing his retirement from the NFL at NovaCare Complex on March 04, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Never in a million years did I imagine seeing former Eagles star Jason Kelce’s name next to Stevie Nicks name when it comes to music. However, I was wrong, because a Christmas duet is on the way.

The Fleetwood Mac singer sang with Jason Kelce on Jason’s upcoming holiday album called “A Philly Special Christmas Party.”

According to American Songwriter, Jason said, “it was pretty crazy to actually be on a track with Stevie Nicks... the fact that I’m singing with her, this legend, is pretty unreal.”

Kelce had teased the collaboration earlier this month with a photo of he and Nicks in the studio, but he’s remained pretty quiet about which song they sang together.

“A Philly Special Christmas Party” is set to drop on November 22nd.