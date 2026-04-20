Stewart Copeland of “The Police” talks music, video games, the Rock Hall and more with Jay & Brandi

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JULY 07: (L-R) Guitarist Andy Summers, drummer Stewart Copeland, and bassist/singer Sting of "The Police" perform onstage during Live Earth New York at Giants Stadium on July 7, 2007 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mat Szwajkos/Getty Images)

Not only is he the drummer of one of the greatest rock trio’s of all-time, but did you know Stewart Copeland is behind some of the music you hear on your favorite movies and video games?

Plus, Stewart is a voting member of the ‘Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’ and he shares with Jay & Brandi who he voted for and why.

Have a listen to Stewart Copeland on the Jay & Brandi Morning Show, leading up to his spoken word tour stop in Melbourne at the King Center on June 6th. For tickets and more on Stewart, you can find it HERE.