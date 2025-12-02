'Stranger Things' series finale runtime revealed, cinema info announced

We now know the runtime of the Stranger Things series finale.

Netflix has confirmed that the official length of the final episode of the hit sci-fi series is two hours and five minutes.

To celebrate the announcement, the streaming service also revealed the full list of cities and movie theaters participating in fan screenings of the season 5 finale.

The screenings take place in over 500 cinemas across the U.S. and Canada starting on Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. PT, timed exactly to the episode's global premiere on Netflix. They'll run through Jan. 1, 2026. A full list of the locations and information on how to RSVP can be found at www.st5finale.com.

When the theatrical release was announced in October, Stranger Things co-creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer expressed excitement over the opportunity.

"We're beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it's something we've dreamed about for years, and we're so grateful to Ted [Sarandos], Bela [Bajaria], and everyone at Netflix for making it happen," they said in a press release. "Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say b******' — way to celebrate the end of this adventure."

The fifth season of Stranger Things finds the gang united for the same mission: defeat the villainous Vecna once and for all.

"The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

The first volume of the three-part drop of Stranger Things season 5 was released on Nov. 26. Volume II drops on Dec. 25.

