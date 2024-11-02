Sunday is National Sandwich Day, what kind came out on top as the most popular?

Voraciously sub food brand 08 2019 WASHINGTON, DC- AUGUST 13 : Lunch sandwiches, BLT, PBJ, turkey, egg salad, and chicken salad photographed for Voraciously at The Washington Post via Getty Images in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post via Getty Images; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post via Getty Images) (The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im)

Lots of places have deals for National Sandwich Day on Sunday November 3rd, but what kind is the most popular?

A poll looked at the most popular sandwiches in America and here’s what it found:

1. Grilled cheese, 42% said it’s a favorite.

2. Chicken sandwiches, 40%. That included fried chicken sandwiches.

3. Turkey, 30%.

4. Ham, 27%.

5. Tuna, 24%.

6. Egg, 21%. That might also include egg salad.

7. Peanut butter and jelly, 21%.

8. Meatball subs, 19%.

Does that sound about right or did some of those surprise you?