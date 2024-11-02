Sunday is National Sandwich Day, what kind came out on top as the most popular?

Lots of places have deals for National Sandwich Day on Sunday November 3rd, but what kind is the most popular?
A poll looked at the most popular sandwiches in America and here’s what it found:
1. Grilled cheese, 42% said it’s a favorite.
2. Chicken sandwiches, 40%. That included fried chicken sandwiches.
3. Turkey, 30%.
4. Ham, 27%.
5. Tuna, 24%.
6. Egg, 21%. That might also include egg salad.
7. Peanut butter and jelly, 21%.
8. Meatball subs, 19%.
Does that sound about right or did some of those surprise you?