Sunday Night The Smashing Pumpkins Live Stream An Acoustic 30th Anniversary Show For Siamese Dream

On July 27th, 1993, the Smashing Pumpkins had a record release party for what would become their biggest album ever, Siamese Dream. Here’s the original launch party concert at Tower Records in Chicago, 30 years ago:

This Sunday they’re going to reproduce that party with the 30th anniversary acoustic show at Billy’s tea shop in Chicago, Madame Zuzu’s. And you can stream it free. At 9:45 EST the band will play the same show, acoustically, to celebrate 30 years of one of my favorite albums ever. Click here to get a free ticket to stream it live. There won’t be a replay, so you’ll have to watch it as it happens.

The Smashing Pumpkins 30th Anniversary Show (The Smashing Pumpkins)

