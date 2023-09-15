Sunday Night The Smashing Pumpkins Live Stream An Acoustic 30th Anniversary Show For Siamese Dream

Smashing Pumpkins Live In Tampa 2023 (Ethan Dometrius)

By Ethan

On July 27th, 1993, the Smashing Pumpkins had a record release party for what would become their biggest album ever, Siamese Dream. Here’s the original launch party concert at Tower Records in Chicago, 30 years ago:

This Sunday they’re going to reproduce that party with the 30th anniversary acoustic show at Billy’s tea shop in Chicago, Madame Zuzu’s. And you can stream it free. At 9:45 EST the band will play the same show, acoustically, to celebrate 30 years of one of my favorite albums ever. Click here to get a free ticket to stream it live. There won’t be a replay, so you’ll have to watch it as it happens.

The Smashing Pumpkins 30th Anniversary Show (The Smashing Pumpkins)

©2023 Cox Media Group

