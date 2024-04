ORLANDO, Fla. — SunPass is warning its customers over a rise in phishing scams.

The toll collection system says scammers are posing as toll operators, and sending text messages telling people to pay up to avoid a fee.

The texts have a link to a fake website that asks for your personal information.

SunPass says it is not the one sending these texts.

SunPass Scam Text Example of a SunPass scam text message. SunPass is not sending these text messages and has said they will not ask for payment of fees via a text. (Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra )