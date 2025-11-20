Superstar Leeanne Morgan joins the Jay & Brandi Morning Show

See Leeann Morgan at the Tulsa Theater
By Jay Edwards

From the CMA stage last night to our show this morning, Leeanne Morgan is is high demand right now! She joined Lainey Wilson on stage last night in the national spotlight and this morning we were lucky enough to catch up with her.

Leanne has a new Netflix standup special called “Unspeakable Things” that premiered earlier this month. Not to mention, her book “What in the World,” her sitcom “Leeanne,” oh and did we mention the movie she’s in with Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell called “You’re Cordially Invited?”

And now, here she is on the Jay & Brandi Morning Show!

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!