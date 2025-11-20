Superstar Leeanne Morgan joins the Jay & Brandi Morning Show

From the CMA stage last night to our show this morning, Leeanne Morgan is is high demand right now! She joined Lainey Wilson on stage last night in the national spotlight and this morning we were lucky enough to catch up with her.

Leanne has a new Netflix standup special called “Unspeakable Things” that premiered earlier this month. Not to mention, her book “What in the World,” her sitcom “Leeanne,” oh and did we mention the movie she’s in with Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell called “You’re Cordially Invited?”

And now, here she is on the Jay & Brandi Morning Show!