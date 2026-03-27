Tanner Carr|Honoree for March 27th, 2026

Tanner Carr was nominated by his father Nathan who said, “He is an amazing son first off. He gives 110% to everything he does, especially his career. He continues to train and get qualified for things like Hazmat, structural collapse, confined space, and so many more. He is kind and compassionate and has definitely found his niche in life as a Osceola County Firefighter.”

Tanner, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a pair of tickets for One Night Of Queen at the DR Phillips Center on May 6th.

©2026 Cox Media Group