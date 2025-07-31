Taron Egerton doesn't want to play James Bond: 'I'm too messy for that'

Taron Egerton is not interested in taking over 007.

The actor said he does not think he should be the next person to take on the role of James Bond in a recent interview with Collider.

"I don't think I'm a good choice for it. I think I'm too messy for that," Egerton said. "I really love James Bond and particularly Daniel Craig's tenure. But I think I wouldn't be good at it, and I think there's so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably."

Egerton previously played a spy in the 2014 film Kingsman: The Secret Service and once again in its 2017 sequel. Although he isn't jumping at the chance to play Bond at the moment, Egerton said that doesn't mean he doesn't "have aspirations and plans" or that he's against starring in "more commercial" franchises in the future.

"I think I'm a period in my life where I've been following the things that speak to me on a creative level a little bit more, but, you know, I'm sure I won't feel that way forever," Egerton said. "But James Bond is quite an undertaking and I think, one, as far as I'm aware, nobody's asking me to do it. But also, it's possibly not quite the thing that would make me happiest. I do think it's a big old undertaking, it kind of consumes your life, a role like that."

