File photo. Some balloons for Thursday's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade could be grounded due to high winds expected to impact the New York metropolitan area.

The beloved Fiona the Hippo will be honored at tomorrow’s 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This comes after Macy’s received backlash for unveiling a Blue Hippo window display on the same day Fiona died.

Macy’s brought back the Blue Hippo balloon for the first time since 1931, and the volunteers who are handling the balloon will wear a purple Fiona patch in her honor.

Macy’s said, quote, “Fiona brought joy to millions, including so many in the Macy’s community in Cincinnati. This year, as Macy’s welcomes our own beloved Blue Hippo back to the Parade, we wanted to mark Fiona’s memory.

“With the Cincinnati Zoo’s blessing, Macy’s has made a donation to the zoo in Fiona’s memory.”

The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs at 8:30 A.M. in all time zones on NBC and Peacock, with an encore presentation at 2:00 P.M. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker from the “Today” show will return as hosts.

Some of the new balloons this year include Hello Kitty, Bluey with a crown, Sorcerer Mickey, and Joe Cool with Woodstock.

It’s worth pointing out: A storm has been developing on the East Coast, and it’s forecast to bring rain and gusty winds to New York City on Thanksgiving Day. That COULD put the balloons for the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade at risk of flying lower or being grounded. It’s too early to say for sure, but keep your fingers crossed FiONA will fly!!!