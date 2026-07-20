That must’ve been one DELISH Mountain Dew!!!

A man is facing charges after he reportedly pushed a porta-potty over with two people inside after an argument in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Yet another example of “how far would you go?” but honestly...it shouldn’t take long for you to answer this time with a “not that far!”

An employee with a portable toilet company in Kansas City went to collect a porta-potty . . . but it was locked. The worker shouted that he’d give the person inside 10 minutes . . . but when he came back, it was still locked.

The worker said they needed to get out NOW . . . and a guy inside said he “was not going to get out.”

The worker flagged down a cop . . . who came over and told the guy to open the door. And the guy said he “COULDN’T REACH the door.”

The cop and the worker forced the door open, and they didn’t see anyone at first . . . and then a head appeared from the toilet. He was stuck INSIDE.

The fire department had to come and CUT IT OPEN so he could get out.

The man was asked what he was doing . . . and he said he was trying to retrieve a Mountain Dew bottle that he dropped in. Supposedly, he’d been inside for about EIGHT HOURS. Now I’m not much of a bettin man, but it had to be more than Mountain Dew right? I mean...please say it was more than a soda bro!

A rep for the toilet company said, “In this business, you kind of expect the unexpected. But I never thought I’d find someone alive inside one of our units.

“When we opened the door and didn’t see anybody, we honestly thought we were talking to a ghost, and then his head popped up out of the tank like a game of whack-a-mole, or Oscar the Grouch coming out of his can.” Can you imagine what this guy would do to recover life saving medication he dropped? GROSS!!!