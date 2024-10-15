There Is Supplemental Nutrition Assistance For Hurricane Helene And Milton Disaster Victims

Food for Florida Temporary food assistance is now available to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Irma.

I got an email from the National Council On Aging about what’s called D-SNAP. It’s a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for disaster victims.

Here’s the email with info and links if you or your family needs food after the hurricanes ravaged our home:

People affected by hurricanes Helene and Milton can apply for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP), which was created to help people recover from devastating natural disasters.

Eligible households receive one month of benefits. This amount is equal to the maximum SNAP benefit amount typically issued to a SNAP household of the same size. People need to contact their nearest SNAP office for further details on disaster SNAP and how to apply for benefits.

Experts from the National Council on Aging are available for interviews on this and other post-disaster assistance:

