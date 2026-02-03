Three Dog Night co-founder Chuck Negron passes away at age 83

Chuck Negron: The Three Dog Night co-founder, who sang lead on "Joy to the World" and other hits, died Feb. 2. He was 83. (Michael Putland/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

Chuck Negron, who was one of the founding members of the band Three Dog Night passed away last night (2/2/26). Chuck was 83-years old.

According to AP, Chuck died of complications from heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) at his home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Chuck was one of the original members and co-founder of Three Dog Night, which formed in 1967 in LA. He was the voice behind “Joy to the World” and “One (Is the loneliest number).”

“I received the news today that my former bandmate from Three Dog Night, Chuck Negron, passed away peacefully at his home,” Danny Hutton from the band shared on Facebook.

