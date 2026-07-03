Tim Hawxwell | Honoree for July 3rd, 2026

Tim Hawxwell was nominated by his friend David Tu who said, “Officer Tim is the safety officer at Hillcrest Elementary School. He knows all the kids by name and greets everyone with a smile. He makes all the kids feel as if they are his number one priority. But if you watch his face closely you can see that he is always scanning the area to ensure everything is as it should be.”

Tim, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a pair of tickets to see The Australian Pink Floyd Show at the Dr Phillips Center on July 22nd.

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