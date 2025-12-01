Today is the day to toss those Thanksgiving leftovers

How long is it safe to eat Thanksgiving leftovers? Remember the number four.

Does your refrigerator at home look like a balancing act of containers and dishes? Well, you might get some of that space back because according to experts, today is the day to toss that turkey and stuffing.

According to the USDA, your turkey, stuffing, potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, gravy, and pumpkin pie can all be stored in the fridge for three to four days. Which means, today is day four.

If you don’t want to waste the food you have, most leftovers can last a few months in the freezer. So, you’ll need to get them in there today.

With food prices, it’s hard to throw away those leftovers and you might be tempted to do the “Smell test.” Just keep in mind that Thanksgiving dishes spoil faster than other leftovers because the food sits out on the counter in the danger zone longer than a typical meal.

There’s one Thanksgiving staple that will survive in the fridge a little longer. Homemade cranberry sauce lasts a week to ten days and the canned stuff can last up to two weeks in the fridge.

Just be careful and don’t push anything with meat and dairy, which is just about everything on the Thanksgiving dinner table. If you’re unsure, check out these guidelines and tips from Food Safety.