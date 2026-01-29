Today in Rock 1989 Billy Joel sings the National Anthem and Happy Birthday to drummer Tommy Ramone

January 29th, 1989 Billy Joel sang the National Anthem at Superbowl XXIII. Billy has sang “The Star Spangled Banner” for the big game more than once. It is surprising however that with his superstar status the NFL has never invited him to perform at half time. Judging by the artists they have had most recently, I don’t see that invitation coming in the future.

January 29th, 1949 Tamas Erdelyi is born in Budapest, Hungary. You may know him better as original drummer for The Ramones, Tommy Ramone. Despite being born in Hungary, Tommy is raised in Queens, New York. Tommy plays with the band from 1974 to 1978. The two songs from the band below are ones Tommy wrote. Although he stopped playing with The Ramones, he never stopped producing them. Tommy said touring put him in a depression but being in the studio made him feel creative and happy and he really enjoyed himself. Tommy was the last of the original four Ramones to pass away.

