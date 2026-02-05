Today in Rock The Beatles play their first show with Ringo and we say Happy Birthday to Duff McKagan February 5th, 1962 The Beatles do their first gig with Ringo Starr on drums and we say Happy Birthday to Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan.

February 5th, 1962 The Beatles perform their very first gig with Ringo Starr on drums. Ringo was brought in to replace Pete Best. They called him Ringo because he wore rings while playing the drums. His real name is Richard Starkey. To be spevific, Sir Rickard Starkey because he was knighted same as the other members of The Beatles.

Post Beatles Ringo went on to have a solo career doing many albums. Plus he also had an acting career. Ringo has been inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and The Modern Drummer Hall of Fame.

Today in 1964 Michael Andrew McKagan was born. You may recognize him as Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan. I took the picture of Duff below during the “Not In THis Lifetime” tour at Madison Square Garden. The pick you see in the pictures below was one Duff threw to me from the stage at the show. I told him I would trade him one of my picks for one of his. He never did wait for my pick ha. Happy Birthday Duff!

Duff McKagan (Photo by Joe Rock)

Duff McKagan pick

