Today in Rock Billy Joel begins his residency at MSG and Happy Birthday to Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason

Today in Rock January 27th, 2014 Billy Joel plays the first show of his residency at Madison Square Garden. Billy says he will do a show a month as long as there is demand. Billy decides in 2024, after a decade of doing shows at The Garden to pull the plug on the residency despite the demand never really slwoing down. Billy welcomed many guests during the residency including Brian Johnson of AC/DC, Peter Frampton, Sting, John Mellencamp, John Fogerty and many more.

Today we say happy birthday to Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason. Below check out Nick telling me that he could see the surviving members of the band, Himslef, Roger Waters and David Gilmour doing a one off show some time. The clip is from an interview we did in 2022. The clip is below under our poll. Do you think we’ll ever see the surviving members of Pink Floyd play together again? Vote in our poll below and let us know what you think of the situation by leaving us a comment below.

