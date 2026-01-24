Today in Rock covers Allman Brothers, Pink Floyd, Jethro Tull, Squeeze, John Belushi & Warren Zevon January 24th, 2016 sadly we lose Butch Trucks of The Allman Brothers band, 1980 Pink Floyd promotes “The Wall”, 1969 Jethro Tull play their first US show, and Happy Birthday to Jools Holland of Squeeze, John Belushi and Warren Zevon.

Today in Rock January 24th, 2016 sadly we lose Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks from a self inflicted gun shot. You can watch Butch and drum partner Jaimoe in the video below from a 1979 show.

In 1980 Pink Floyd showed what kind of marketing geniuses they were. They put a billboard up on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles to promote their coming album “The Wall.” Each day finds a brick added to the billboard until, finally it is completely covered by “The Wall.”

Today in 1969 Jethro Tull play their first US show as the opening act for Blood, Sweat and Tears at The Fillmore East in New York City.

A few birthdays to recognize today. Jools Holland one time Squeeze keyboardist and host of “Later With Jools Holland” was born today in 1948. John Belushi, one half of The Blues Brothers was born today in 1949. Today in 1947 Warren Zevon was born. Check out videos below for each of these artists.

