Today in Rock covers Tom Petty, Dire Staits, Rod Stewart, Van Halen and a first from David Bowie February 10th, 2017 Tom Petty is honored, releases from Dire Straits, Rod Stewart and Van Halen plus a first from David Bowie.

February 10th, 2017 Tom Petty is honored as the Musicares person of the year. Many of Tom’s friends and contemporaries came out and pay tribute to him. Thanksfully they were able to do it while he was still alive.

On this date in 1979 Dire Straits release their landmark single “Sultans Of Swing.” Mark Knopflers guitar playing on the track influenced legions of players.

Also in 1979 Rod Stewart released his single “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy.” The song was co-written by Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice.

Today in 1978 Van Halen release their debut album. This album was game changer for many guitar players. When guitarists heard the album, especially the track “Eruption,” everyone wanted to play like Eddie.

It was today in 1972 in a small pub in London that David Bowie first performed as Ziggy Stardust.

©2026 Cox Media Group