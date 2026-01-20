Today In Rock: Def Leppard release “Pyromania”, Ozzy bites a bat and Happy Birthday Paul Stanley January 20th: 1983 Def Leppard release their third album “Pyromania”, 1982 Ozzy bites the head off a bat and in 1952 Paul Stanley of Kiss is born.

Today in Rock January 20th, in 1983 Def Leppard release their third album “Pyromania.” The lead off single from the album “Photograph” becomes a staple on the still young MTV. The following singles and their videos get the same treatement. This is the second album Mutt Lange produced for the band, but not the last. Watch drummer Rick Allen talk about the album here.

Def Leppard "Pyromania"

On this date in 1982 Ozzy famously bit the head off a bat. It all happened by accident. A fan threw a bat on stage that Ozzy mistook for a toy bat. You can watch him tell the story to David Letterman in the video below, filmed just a couple months after it happened.

Today in 1952 Stanley Eisen was born. You may know him better as Paul Stanley of Kiss. You can watch Paul talk about the Kiss album “Lick It Up” here, and in the video below you can see him talking to me about his painting from an interview in 2023.

Paul Stanley and Joe Rock

