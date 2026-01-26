Today in Rock Fleetwood Mac and Lindsey wrap, John Lennon in one day, Happy Birthday Eddie Van Halen January 26th, 2018 Fleetwood Mac make their last performance with Lindsey Buckingham, 1970 in one day John Lennon writes and records “Instant Kharma” and Happy Birthday Eddie Van Halen.

Today in Rock January 26th, 2018 Fleetwood Mac are honored at Music Cares benefit at Radio City Music Hll in New York City. The performance at this event is their last one with Lindsey Buckingham. He is fireda few months later and replced with Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Split Endz and Crowded House.

Today in 1970 John Lennon writes and records his hit “Instant Kharma” all in one day. He even gets Phil Spector in to produce the track.

Today 1955 in Amsterdam Edward Lodewijk Van Halen is born. When Van Halen burst onto the scene Eddie’s inovative playing was instantly celebrated. The tapping thing that Eddie did was soon being copied everywhere. Below you can see an up close look at Eddie’s Frankenstein guitar. Plus there is an interview Eddie did with The Smithsonian where he gives credit for the tapping to none other than Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin.

©2026 Cox Media Group