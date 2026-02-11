Today in Rock GNR singer Axl Rose is arrested and Bob Seger’s “The Distance” album goes platinum

February 11th, 1998 Guns N’ Roses front man Axl Rose is arrested at Sky Harbor airport in Phoenix, Arizona. He is charged with threatening a security agent. Ultimately he pleads guilty to a misdemeanor of disturbing the peace. This is not Axl’s first brush with the law, but to be fair, in recent years he seems to be a kindler, gentler AXl and is not involved in anywhere near the amount of trouble he used to be.

On this date in 1983 Bob Seger goes platinum with his album “the Distance.” One of the hits off the album, “Shame On The Moon,” charts on both the country and pop charts. The song was written by country artist Rodney Crowell who was also a one time son in law to the legendary Johnny Cash.

