Today’s deals and discounts on National Chicken Wing Day

Today is one of my favorite holidays, it’s “National Chicken Wing Day!”

It’s ok that I celebrated early, I went to Papa Bee’s on Monday for their hot garlic wings. They have some of the best in town, in my opinion!

Here’s where you can get some deals and discounts to as we celebrate “National Chicken Wing Day...”

Buffalo Wing Wings - Today only, celebrate National Chicken Wing Day with 6 free boneless or bone-in wings with your $15+ order. Use promo code: FREEWINGS.

Hooters - Dine-in guests can score 10 wings — bone-in or boneless — for just $7.29 with a drink purchase.

Hurricanes - Today only, you can get bone-in and boneless wings all day long, available for dine-in only. Try their “Fire & Ice” sauce or their Cajun dry rub, so good!

WingStop - You can get five free wings with a $10 minimum purchase today for National Chicken Wing Day when using promo code FREEWINGS on the Wingstop app or the Wingstop Website.

Frogger’s - They’re offering Buy One, Get One FREE Traditional Wings all day for dine-in and carryout (ranch and bleu cheese are not included.)

Sonny’s BBQ - Sonny’s BBQ loyalty members can get a free 6-count Sauced & Tossed wings with any entrée purchase.

Just remember these deals might vary per location, so it’s always good to call ahead if you’re taking advantage of one of these deals to make sure they’re participating.