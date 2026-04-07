Tom Felton extends run as Draco Malfoy in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

Accio, extended Broadway run!

Tom Felton is extending his stint as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter in the Cursed Child on Broadway. The actor will continue his run in the production through Nov. 1.

There are several prescheduled dates where Felton will not appear as the Slytherin wizard, however. He will not be at the performances on May 11 through May 31, Aug. 17 through Aug. 23, Sept. 14 through Sept. 20 and Oct. 12 through Oct. 18.

Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in all eight films in the Harry Potter franchise, made his Broadway debut on Nov. 11, 2025. His casting marks the first time an actor from the original Harry Potter films has joined a stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The official social accounts for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child posted a video of Felton announcing his extension in the role.

"Now, just when you thought you'd seen the last of me, I am very excited to announce that my run as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway has been extended because of you, the fans," Felton said in the video.

Felton's casting was announced back in June 2025. He originally joined the show for a 19-week limited engagement, which was scheduled to last through March 22. That was then extended for an additional seven weeks due to high demand, with his previous last day on stage set for May 10. Now, he continues on with a final performance scheduled for the first day of November.

The play continues the Harry Potter story 19 years after the events of the book series and film franchise. It follows the children of Harry, Hermione, Ron and Draco, who now all attend Hogwarts together.

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