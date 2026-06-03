The Top 100 rock albums of the ’80s

INDIO, CA - APRIL 17: Musician Angus Young of AC/DC performs onstage during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at The Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2015 in Indio, Ca. (Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella)

It’s not easy to pick the best rock album of the ‘80s because there are so many great ones. So, we’ll take the day off and let someone else do it for us!

Ultimate Classic Rock ranked the “Top 100 rock albums on the ‘80s” and chances are, you’ll disagree with a handful of their picks and where they’re ranked. But it’s their list, so don’t blame us!

Here’s the Top 25 and if you want to see the full list of the Top 100, you can check it out HERE.

Top 25

1. “Back in Black” AC/DC (1980)

2. “Disintegration” The Cure (1989)

3. “Appetite for Destruction” Guns N’ Roses (1987)

4. “Graceland” Paul Simon (1986)

5. “So” Peter Gabriel (1986)

6. “Born in the U.S.A” Bruce Springsteen (1984)

7. “The Joshua Tree” U2 (1987)

8. “Remain in Light” Talking Heads (1980)

9. “Full Moon Fever” Tom Petty (1989)

10. “Master of Puppets” Metallica (1986)

11. “Synchronicity” The Police (1983)

12. “Fair Warning” Van Halen (1981)

13. “Nebraska” Bruce Springsteen (1982)

14. “Pretenders” Pretenders (1980)

15. “Pyromania” Def Leppard (1983)

16. “Abacab” Genesis (1981)

17. “Rebel Yell” Billy Idol (1983)

18. “Closer” Joy Division (1980)

19. “Blizzard of Oz” Ozzy Osbourne (1980)

20. “Eliminator” ZZ Top (1983)

21. “Brothers In Arms” Dire Straits (1985)

22. “1984″ Van Halen (1984)

23. “Songs from the Big Chair” Tears for Fears (1985)

24. “Too Fast For Love” Motley Crue (1981)

25. “Rio” Duran Duran (1982)