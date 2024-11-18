The “Top 20 Glam Metal Songs” ranked

Photos: Vince Neil through the years 1982: Motley Crue poses backstage April 19, 1982, at the Old Waldorf in San Francisco. Left to right: Mick Mars, Tommy Lee, Vince Neil and Nikki Sixx. (Randy Bachman/Getty Images)

How many of these songs have you sang at the top of your lungs or ripped that air guitar solo to? Yeah, me too!

Ultimate Classic Rock put together a list of the best “Glam Metal Songs” and I have the top 20 for you. If you’re wondering why GnR and VH aren’t on this list, it’s because they were considered “traditional rock” and not “glam rock.”

1. “Photograph” Def Leppard

2. “Kickstart My Heart” Motley Crue

3. “Round and Round” Ratt

4. “Livin’ on a Prayer” Bon Jovi

5. “Nothin’ But a Good Time” Poison

6. “Love in an Elevator” Aerosmith

7. “Pour Some Sugar on Me” Def Leppard

8. “Cum on Feel the Noize” Quiet Riot

9. “We’re Not Gonna Take It” Twisted Sister

10. “Live Wire” Motley Crue

11. “Lick It Up” KISS

12. “Still of the Night” Whitesnake

13. “Here I Go Again” Whitesnake

14. “Yankee Rose” David Lee Roth

15. “Youth Gone Wild” Skid Row

16. “The Final Countdown” Europe

17. “18 and Life” Skid Row

18. “Lay It Down” Ratt

19. “Rock You Like a Hurricane” Scorpions

20. “Cherry Pie” Warrant