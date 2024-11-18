The “Top 20 Glam Metal Songs” ranked

How many of these songs have you sang at the top of your lungs or ripped that air guitar solo to? Yeah, me too!
Ultimate Classic Rock put together a list of the best “Glam Metal Songs” and I have the top 20 for you. If you’re wondering why GnR and VH aren’t on this list, it’s because they were considered “traditional rock” and not “glam rock.”
1. “Photograph” Def Leppard
2. “Kickstart My Heart” Motley Crue
3. “Round and Round” Ratt
4. “Livin’ on a Prayer” Bon Jovi
5. “Nothin’ But a Good Time” Poison
6. “Love in an Elevator” Aerosmith
7. “Pour Some Sugar on Me” Def Leppard
8. “Cum on Feel the Noize” Quiet Riot
9. “We’re Not Gonna Take It” Twisted Sister
10. “Live Wire” Motley Crue
11. “Lick It Up” KISS
12. “Still of the Night” Whitesnake
13. “Here I Go Again” Whitesnake
14. “Yankee Rose” David Lee Roth
15. “Youth Gone Wild” Skid Row
16. “The Final Countdown” Europe
17. “18 and Life” Skid Row
18. “Lay It Down” Ratt
19. “Rock You Like a Hurricane” Scorpions
20. “Cherry Pie” Warrant