The Top 50 hard rock songs of the 70’s

It’s really hard to narrow down the 50 best songs from any era, let alone the 70’s. So, instead of us doing it, we let Ultimate Classic Rock handle that chore for us.

From pop to punk, country to disco, there are so many genre’s to consider. However, with hard rock getting more and more popular, UCR put together a list of the best hard rock songs of the 70’s. Here’s the Top 20, see what you think and if you can check out the full Top 50 here.

Top 20 hard rock songs on the 70’s:

“Strangehold” - Ted Nugent

“Mississippi Queen” - Mountain

“Immigrant Song” - Led Zeppelin

“Rock and Roll” - Led Zeppelin

(Don’t Fear) “The Reaper” - Blue Oyster Cult

“Bitch” - The Rolling Stones

“The Boys Are Back In Town” - Thin Lizzy

“Freebird” - Lynyrd Skynyrd

“All Right Now” - Free

“Love, Reign O’er Me” - The Who

“Let There Be Rock” - AC/DC

“Stairway To Heaven” - Led Zeppelin

“Runnin’ With the Devil” - Van Halen

“Paranoid” - Black Sabbath

“Won’t Get Fooled Again” - The Who

“Highway To Hell” - AC/DC

“Smoke on the Water” - Deep Purple

“Kashmir” - Led Zeppelin

“Sweet Emotion” - Aerosmith

“Black Dog” - Led Zeppelin