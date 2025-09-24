The top hard rock song from every year of the 90’s

If you look back at the 90’s music scene, there were some already established artists that continued to release great songs, like AC/DC and Metallica.
But there were also some fairly new artists coming on the scene that we were all listening to on repeat, like Nirvana and Green Day.
Loudwire put together a list of the best hard rock song from each year of the 90’s and while I agree with some, I added my own pick to their list.
1990 - AC/DC “Thunderstruck”
1991 - Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” (While I agree that’s a great song, another one from that year that could be named the best is Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”
1992 - Rage Against the Machine “Killing in the Name of” (Again, great song, but my pick would be “Would” from Alice in Chains)
1993 - Smashing Pumpkins “Today” (Another great song and the Pumpkins were everywhere in the early 90’s. However, if I had a vote, my song for 1993 would be either “Daughter” from Pearl Jam or Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box.”
1994 - “Basket Case” by Green Day
1995 - “More Human Than Human” from White Zombie (A few honorable mentions that I think are worth considering from 1995 are “Comedown” from Bus, “The World I Know” by Collective Soul and “When I Come Around” by Green Day.)
1996 - “Bulls On Parade,” another one from Rage Against the Machine (I’m going with a personal favorite, “What I Got” by Subline.)
1997 - Foo Fighters “Everlong”
1998 - “Celebrity Skin” by Hole (Let me throw a few more at you from 1998 that could be in the top spot, like “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” from Aerosmith or “Freak On A Leash” by Korn.)
1999 - Creed’s “Higher”