Toto’s Joseph Williams joins Jay & Brandi on-the-air

ANAHEIM, CA - JANUARY 25: Toto's Joseph Williams celebrating Yamaha's 125th Anniversary Live Around the World Dealer Concert performs at the Hyperion Theater on January 25, 2013 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Yamaha)

Toto is returning to Central Florida on August 1st, coming to Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre, along with Christopher Cross and The Romantics.

So, before they take the stage, Toto’s lead singer, Joseph Williams, joined Jay & Brandi on-the-air. Now, of course you know Joseph for singing songs like, “Africa” and “Hold the Line,” but did you know this about Joseph Williams?

Did you know he is the singing voice of adult Simba in “The Lion King?” He sings songs like “Hakuna Matata” and Elton’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?”

And then there’s this...

Do you know who Joseph’s famous Dad is? His Dad is John Williams, composer of songs like the “Star Wars” theme, and music from “Jurassic Park,” and “Home Alone” and so many more. Yes, THAT John Williams!

Have a listen as Jay & Brandi discuss all that and more with Toto’s Joseph Williams and for tickets to the show, you can click HERE.