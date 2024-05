We finally have the official trailer for the upcoming Brat Pack documentary from Andrew McCarthy!

Brats, written and directed by Andrew McCarthy, includes interviews with Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson, Timothy Hutton and writers, directors, and production staff from the Brat Pack era.

The feature-length documentary will premiere on Hulu on Thursday, June 13th.

Find out more about the doc here and check out the trailer below!