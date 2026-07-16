Traveling this summer? Here’s the best airline snacks for your buck!

I just spent a lot of time on airplanes over the last few weeks...good snacks are important! Not like you have a choice of multiple places to eat right? In this economy, most people are just picking flights based on prices, convenient times, and loyalty rewards . . . but if you DO have the luxury to prioritize airlines based on their service options, here you go:
A website conducted a survey on the airlines with the best food and beverage options, and there was one clear winner.
1. The best in-flight coffee:
25% said Delta, which has Starbucks. (#1 among Boomers and Gen X.)
19% said American, which has Lavazza.
17% said Alaska Airlines, which has Stumptown. (This was #1 among Millennials and frequent travelers.)
16% said United, which has Illy.
11% said JetBlue, which has Dunkin. (BUT this was #1 when people were separately asked for the WORST coffee. I guess it’s not everyone’s taste.)
9% said Southwest, which has Peet’s.
2. The best in-flight economy snacks:
30% said Delta. They were also #1 when it came to “GLP-1 / high-protein snacks,” since that’s a category itself apparently.
18% said Southwest. But more than 32% said Southwest was the worst, with its lineup of Stellar Pretzel Braids, Remy’s Grahams, and Oreos.
18% said JetBlue
11% said United
10% said American
10% said Alaska.
3. The best in-flight wine selection:
Air France was #1, followed by Emirates, Singapore Airlines, and British Airways.
4. The best “elevated dining”:
Emirates was #1, followed by Singapore Airlines, Air France, and Qatar Airways.
5. The WORST things for a fellow passenger to eat on a flight:
41% of people said a tuna sandwich.
22% said hard-boiled eggs.
18% said soup or messy liquids.
7% said fried food.
6% said fast food.
And 2% said beans.