Traveling this summer? Here’s the best airline snacks for your buck!

FILE PHOTO: The pilot of a Delta flight from Atlanta to Chicago told air traffic control that the plane may have been hit by a firework.

I just spent a lot of time on airplanes over the last few weeks...good snacks are important! Not like you have a choice of multiple places to eat right? In this economy, most people are just picking flights based on prices, convenient times, and loyalty rewards . . . but if you DO have the luxury to prioritize airlines based on their service options, here you go:

A website conducted a survey on the airlines with the best food and beverage options, and there was one clear winner.

1. The best in-flight coffee:

25% said Delta, which has Starbucks. (#1 among Boomers and Gen X.)

19% said American, which has Lavazza.

17% said Alaska Airlines, which has Stumptown. (This was #1 among Millennials and frequent travelers.)

16% said United, which has Illy.

11% said JetBlue, which has Dunkin. (BUT this was #1 when people were separately asked for the WORST coffee. I guess it’s not everyone’s taste.)

9% said Southwest, which has Peet’s.

2. The best in-flight economy snacks:

30% said Delta. They were also #1 when it came to “GLP-1 / high-protein snacks,” since that’s a category itself apparently.

18% said Southwest. But more than 32% said Southwest was the worst, with its lineup of Stellar Pretzel Braids, Remy’s Grahams, and Oreos.

18% said JetBlue

11% said United

10% said American

10% said Alaska.

3. The best in-flight wine selection:

Air France was #1, followed by Emirates, Singapore Airlines, and British Airways.

4. The best “elevated dining”:

Emirates was #1, followed by Singapore Airlines, Air France, and Qatar Airways.

5. The WORST things for a fellow passenger to eat on a flight:

41% of people said a tuna sandwich.

22% said hard-boiled eggs.

18% said soup or messy liquids.

7% said fried food.

6% said fast food.

And 2% said beans.