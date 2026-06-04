True Story: Tommy Lee is lucky to be alive after shooting this into his veins

SYDNEY, NSW - MAY 10: Musician Tommy Lee of Motley Crue arrives at the 2nd Jack Awards Ceremony at the Seymour Center on May 10, 2005 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Patrick Riviere/Getty Images)

We’ve all heard the wild rock n’ roll stories from bands like Motley Crue, but how much of it is actually true? If you ever heard the rumor that Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx shot straight Jack Daniels into their veins, well that wasn’t a rumor. That’s a 100% true story, according to Tommy Lee...

Tommy said, "We were shooting drugs, heroin and cocaine, just doing it, and we ran out. This is my bass player at the time, Nikki, we ran out of drugs, and it’s, I don’t know, probably 2 or 3 in the morning...

...And we’re in a hotel room, in Houston, Texas or something, and there’s no way we’re gonna get anything. So we just unscrewed the cap on this fifth of Jack, and then filled up the cap with Jack and then started pulling it up through a syringe and we’re shooting Jack.”

Here’s the video of Tommy talking about it with a warning of some cussing in the video, so don’t listen to it at work turned up nice and loud...