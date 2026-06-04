True Story: Tommy Lee is lucky to be alive after shooting this into his veins

2005 Jack Awards - Arrivals SYDNEY, NSW - MAY 10: Musician Tommy Lee of Motley Crue arrives at the 2nd Jack Awards Ceremony at the Seymour Center on May 10, 2005 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Patrick Riviere/Getty Images) (Patrick Riviere/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

We’ve all heard the wild rock n’ roll stories from bands like Motley Crue, but how much of it is actually true? If you ever heard the rumor that Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx shot straight Jack Daniels into their veins, well that wasn’t a rumor. That’s a 100% true story, according to Tommy Lee...

Tommy said, "We were shooting drugs, heroin and cocaine, just doing it, and we ran out. This is my bass player at the time, Nikki, we ran out of drugs, and it’s, I don’t know, probably 2 or 3 in the morning...

...And we’re in a hotel room, in Houston, Texas or something, and there’s no way we’re gonna get anything. So we just unscrewed the cap on this fifth of Jack, and then filled up the cap with Jack and then started pulling it up through a syringe and we’re shooting Jack.”

Here’s the video of Tommy talking about it with a warning of some cussing in the video, so don’t listen to it at work turned up nice and loud...

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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