FILE PHOTO: It is time for turkey hotlines to answer all your cooking questions.

Maybe this is your first year taking on the task of preparing the Thanksgiving dinner and you’re completely stressed out or your bird is still frozen and you don’t know what to do.

Well, the Butterball turkey talk-line can save the day!

Butterball’s Turkey Talk-Line is celebrating their 45th anniversary this year. What started back in 1981 with six women using a Rolodex to help callers has now grown to more than 50 culinary experts answering thousands of questions through phone calls, texts, email, online chat, and social media.

It’s more than just turkey questions, too. Lumpy taters, dry stuffing or what are those crunchy things on top of the green bean casserole?

You can ask about more than turkey. You can call with questions about side dishes, meat thermometers, and even send photos when they can’t explain what went wrong.

The turkey talk-line is 1-800-BUTTERBALL or by text at 844-877-3456.

Happy Thanksgiving! -Jay & Brandi