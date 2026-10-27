Two cases of dengue fever reported in Longwood

Dengue fever, Chikungunya virus and Zika virus are spread by the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty images)

If you’re in Seminole County, especially Longwood, this is something you should definitely be aware of.

Seminole County sent out a “Mosquito-Borne Illness Advisory” notifying residents that there have been two locally-acquired cases of dengue fever, resulting in additional mosquito-borne illness precautions not only in Longwood, but County-wide.

Officials say 425 locally-acquired dengue cases have been reported in Florida since the start of the year, plus the two additional in Seminole County.

The City of Longwood encourages residents to follow Seminole County’s guidance and take preventative measures to protect themselves. Below is what they have suggested, based on their advisory:

Remember: DRAIN & COVER!

💧 DRAIN standing water: Empty flowerpots, buckets, birdbaths, and other containers that collect water.

👕 COVER exposed skin: Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors.

🧴 USE insect repellent: Apply EPA-registered mosquito repellent according to product instructions.

🏡 PROTECT your home: Check window and door screens for damage and eliminate standing water around your property.

⚠️ Know the symptoms: Dengue symptoms may include fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle or joint pain, nausea, and rash. Contact a healthcare provider if you experience symptoms, particularly after mosquito exposure.Seminole County Mosquito Control has increased mosquito surveillance and control efforts in affected areas.

🔗 Stay informed and learn more:

🦟 Seminole County Mosquito Control Program

📢 Seminole County’s Mosquito-Borne Illness Notice