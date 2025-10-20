UF parts ways with Gators head coach Billy Napier

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Head Coach Billy Napier of the Florida Gators looks on before the start of a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 18, 2025 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Less than 4 seasons as the head coach of the Florida Gators, head coach Billy Napier has been fired. With a record of 22-23, the University of Florida announced on Sunday that his they let him go over the weekend.

The firing even takes place after the Gators got a win Saturday over Mississippi State 23-21. With that win, that puts the Gators record for this season at 3-4

According to Sports Illustrated, Napier’s winning percentage of .489 is the lowest for a full-time Gators coach since Raymond Wolf was at the school from 1946 to ’49. Napier’s 12–16 Southeastern Conference record also is the worst since Wolf’s tenure.

Some of the names being floated out there to possibly replace Napier’s head coaching vacancy at UF are:

Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss

Marcus Freeman from Notre Dame

James Franklin, who was recently fired from Penn State