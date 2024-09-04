University of Florida offering a course on Jimmy Buffet

I’m a proud UCF grad, but classes like this weren’t offered when I was there! Granted, it’s UF, but how cool is it that they’re honoring the late, great Jimmy Buffet!
According to the UF website, the one-credit course is called ‘Son of a Son of a Sailor’ and it will study the Jimmy Buffet’s music catalog, his philanthropy, and his environmental activism.
But wait, there’s more! There’s also a planned field trip to go surfing in St. Augustine. The instructor, Dr. Melissa L. Johnson, said she wants students to “Gain a larger appreciation” of Buffett’s work beyond his most familiar songs.