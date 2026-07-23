Unreal footage of a leopard attacking liquor store employee

Viewer discretion advised...

Missing leopard FILE PHOTO: The Dallas Zoo is closed Friday as officials search for a missing clouded leopard. (KRIS WIKTOR/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Jay Edwards

This will be the wildest thing you hear about or see all day...

It’s all over the news this morning, every channel, so if you haven’t seen it yet, this is the video everyone is talking about.

A leopard wandered into a small town in India and somehow made its way into a small liquor store and what happened next is unbelievable.

The shop owner was able to escape with minor injuries and pulled down the security shutters, trapping the leopard inside, before it could make it back out to the street to attack anyone else.

Viewer discretion is advised:

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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