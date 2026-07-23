Unreal footage of a leopard attacking liquor store employee

This will be the wildest thing you hear about or see all day...

It’s all over the news this morning, every channel, so if you haven’t seen it yet, this is the video everyone is talking about.

A leopard wandered into a small town in India and somehow made its way into a small liquor store and what happened next is unbelievable.

The shop owner was able to escape with minor injuries and pulled down the security shutters, trapping the leopard inside, before it could make it back out to the street to attack anyone else.

Viewer discretion is advised: