Van Halen’s “Jump” gets a 2026 makeover

Van Halen UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 01: Photo of David LEE ROTH and Eddie VAN HALEN and Alex VAN HALEN and Michael ANTHONY and VAN HALEN; L-R: Eddie Van Halen, Michael Anthony, David Lee Roth, Alex Van Halen - posed, studio group shot, (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) (Fin Costello)
By Jay Edwards

With the start of the FIFA World Cup, Coco-Cola has named Van Halen’s “Jump” as the official anthem. However, it’s not the 1984 hit song that we all know and love.

It’s a new, “genre-blending” version from various artists, including guitar virtuoso Steve Vai, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, reggaeton superstar J Balvin and singer/songwriter Amber Mark.

It’s not bad and we totally understand the blending of many artists and genres of music, but it’s hard to top the original masterpiece. Have a listen and let us know what you think...

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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