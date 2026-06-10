Van Halen’s “Jump” gets a 2026 makeover

UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 01: Photo of David LEE ROTH and Eddie VAN HALEN and Alex VAN HALEN and Michael ANTHONY and VAN HALEN; L-R: Eddie Van Halen, Michael Anthony, David Lee Roth, Alex Van Halen - posed, studio group shot, (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

With the start of the FIFA World Cup, Coco-Cola has named Van Halen’s “Jump” as the official anthem. However, it’s not the 1984 hit song that we all know and love.

It’s a new, “genre-blending” version from various artists, including guitar virtuoso Steve Vai, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, reggaeton superstar J Balvin and singer/songwriter Amber Mark.

It’s not bad and we totally understand the blending of many artists and genres of music, but it’s hard to top the original masterpiece. Have a listen and let us know what you think...