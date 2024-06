I’ve always been a Poison and Bret Michaels fan and his stock just went up with me. Going public with a personal health issue, to help others, takes quite a bit of courage. Mad respect for you Bret, it’s one thing to open your personal life to fans, but it’s a whole new level to help others while doing so.

The part about finding needles in the trash can and rumors about heroin, that’s CRAZY! Having to defend and explain yourself, can you imagine?