Watch Billy Idol rock the AMA stage

Billy Idol at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction (Disney/Eric McCandless)
By Jay Edwards

Billy Idol might be 70-years old, but he’s showing no signs of slowing down at all. This man still brings it and gives 100% every time he takes that stage and last night was no exception.

Billy Idol received the Lifetime Achievement Award at last night’s American Music Awards and at the end of the show, he rocked it performing “Dancing with Myself” and “Eyes Without a Face.”

@amas

The original IDOL never disappoints ✨ Thanks for the good times, Billy Idol. #AMAs Stream the show on @paramountplus NOW!

♬ original sound - AMAs - AMAs
Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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