Watch A Cool BTS Video Of Motley Crue’s Band Techs Jamming Metallica On The Crue’s Stage Set

As I’ve mentioned before, I’m ‘Facebook acquaintances’ with Tommy Lee’s drum tech on the Stadium Tour. El Steevo has been Tommy’s tech for the whole Stadium Tour, and often posts cool behind-the-scenes videos of life on the road with one of the biggest bands, and biggest tours out there. This is one of those videos. As they’re gearing up to launch the European leg of the tour Steve opsted a video of him jamming on Tommy’s drums, while Nikki’s bass tech, and John 5′s guitar tech all jam along to Metallica’s Sad But True. And for more BTS videos with Steve and the Crue, follow El Steevo on Insta where he does most of his travel posting.

Been posting some clips on IG of our new Motley Crue-crew band, called The Crew. Here is a little Metallica for your morning in case you missed it. #TheCrew #tourlife Posted by Steve Morrison on Friday, May 19, 2023

