Watch Cyndi Lauper put a heckler in his place at her Vegas residency

Cyndi Lauper performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on July 19, 2025 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Cyndi Lauper)

Don’t mess with Cyndi Lauper when she’s trying to tell and here’s why...

She will stop her story, tell you to shut up or she’s “gonna come for you!”

That’s what she told a heckler at her recent show during her Vegas residency.

She stopped her story mid-sentence after the heckler interrupted her and said, “I don’t know what the f*** you’re saying, hon,” then said “if you’re trying to shade me, b****, I’m gonna come for you, I’m from Brooklyn.”

WARNING: Here’s the video, I wouldn’t watch it at work with your speakers turned up. Cyndi uses some choice words in the video directed towards the heckler...