Watch Cyndi Lauper put a heckler in his place at her Vegas residency

Don’t mess with Cyndi Lauper when she’s trying to tell and here’s why...
She will stop her story, tell you to shut up or she’s “gonna come for you!”
That’s what she told a heckler at her recent show during her Vegas residency.
She stopped her story mid-sentence after the heckler interrupted her and said, “I don’t know what the f*** you’re saying, hon,” then said “if you’re trying to shade me, b****, I’m gonna come for you, I’m from Brooklyn.”
WARNING: Here’s the video, I wouldn’t watch it at work with your speakers turned up. Cyndi uses some choice words in the video directed towards the heckler...
Cyndi Lauper showed her "True Colors" during her Las Vegas residency show Friday night ... cursing out a heckler and jokingly threatening to come for them!— TMZ (@TMZ) April 25, 2026
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